    A candlelight vigil is held Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in the Oct. 29 Halloween crowd crush in Seoul. | AFP-JIJI
Candlelight vigils and rallies were held in South Korea on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush, with public anger growing over one of the country’s deadliest peacetime disasters.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100,000 that had flocked to the capital Seoul’s popular Itaewon nightlife district to celebrate the first full-scale Halloween since the start of the pandemic.

