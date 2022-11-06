  • Flowers are laid in the alley where many victims died in a fatal crowd crush in Seoul late last month. | CHANG W. LEE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Flowers are laid in the alley where many victims died in a fatal crowd crush in Seoul late last month. | CHANG W. LEE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Seoul – Seo Hyuk-jun, 36, knelt before the white chrysanthemums as he placed a lit cigarette, incense and a paper cup filled with Jack Daniel’s on the ground. He stood, knelt and bowed twice, performing a traditional Korean ritual for the dead.

Day after day, such tributes arrived at the makeshift memorial in Itaewon, one of Seoul’s most popular districts. Young South Koreans used to go there for its diversity and vibrant nightlife. They called it “Itaewon freedom.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW