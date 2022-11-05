Conservative lawmakers — and even some of his Cabinet — are worried that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans for stabilizing the U.K. public finances will sink their chances of surviving the next election.
One Cabinet minister said he’s concerned that people will conclude Sunak is accepting Britain’s decline with his determination to raise taxes and cut spending as the economy enters recession. That’s the sort of idea that can define a prime minister, they said. And with public services already under pressure, it may well mean the Labour opposition extends its 20-point lead in polls.
