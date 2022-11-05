  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. | JESSICA TAYLOR / U.K. PARLIAMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London on Wednesday. | JESSICA TAYLOR / U.K. PARLIAMENT / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Conservative lawmakers — and even some of his Cabinet — are worried that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans for stabilizing the U.K. public finances will sink their chances of surviving the next election.

One Cabinet minister said he’s concerned that people will conclude Sunak is accepting Britain’s decline with his determination to raise taxes and cut spending as the economy enters recession. That’s the sort of idea that can define a prime minister, they said. And with public services already under pressure, it may well mean the Labour opposition extends its 20-point lead in polls.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW