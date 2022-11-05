  • The Tokyo headquarters of the Unification Church in August | REUTERS
    The Tokyo headquarters of the Unification Church in August | REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

A recent survey of the children of followers of religious groups has found strong support for establishing a mechanism in Japan for them to “escape” both their parents and the groups if they are troubled by the group’s activities.

Social Research Action Chiki Lab. said 73% of respondents to its survey of second-generation members of religious organizations were positive about the idea when asked if such a system should be introduced.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED