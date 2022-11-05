The central government is planning to strengthen the Defense Ministry’s involvement in advanced technology research as part of efforts to drastically beef up the country’s defense capabilities.
The government is considering including the policy in the country’s three key defense and national security documents, to be updated later this year, at a time when artificial intelligence and drones are increasingly used for military purposes.
