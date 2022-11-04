  • From left, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet during a NATO summit in Madrid in June. | REUTERS
    From left, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet during a NATO summit in Madrid in June. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea are planning to meet in mid-November in response to rising tensions over North Korea, government sources said Friday.

The leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of ASEAN-related gatherings in Cambodia or the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia. It would be their first trilateral meeting since they met in June in Spain.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW