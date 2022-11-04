Amid concerns over increasing traffic violations by Tokyo's growing cyclist population, the Metropolitan Police Department has introduced harsher punishments on four bicycle infractions.
Under the stricter regulations the police adopted in late October, riders are more likely to be issued traffic tickets instead of warnings if caught ignoring traffic lights, failing to make temporary stops at specified points, riding against traffic or cycling fast on sidewalks.
