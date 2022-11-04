Amid North Korea’s increased missile testing, the Japanese government is facing the challenge of how to effectively use an emergency warning system to notify people of possible danger, with recent false information leading to criticism.
J-Alert emergency warnings issued Thursday morning indicated that a missile launched by North Korea had passed over the Japanese archipelago and headed into the Pacific Ocean, but the government later explained that the projectile had actually disappeared from radar over the Sea of Japan.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.