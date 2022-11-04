  • Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) welcomes German Chancelor Olaf Scholz at the Grand Hall in Beijing on Friday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing.

The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office, in Beijing, with the German delegation including top executives from BASF, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and BioNTech. Scholz is the first major European leader to visit China in more than two years as Xi returns to in-person diplomacy after his long spell of self-imposed COVID-19 isolation stifled such exchanges.

