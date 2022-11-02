  • Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, speaks during a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
    Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, speaks during a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to respect the constitution and authorized the government to start the political transition after his loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While stopping short of formally conceding defeat, the brief remarks made by the president almost 48 hours after the election were seen by investors, analysts and the courts alike as enough of a gesture to lay to rest lingering concerns about a smooth transition of power.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW