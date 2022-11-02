  • Aso Taro, Liberal Democratic Party vice president and former prime minister, at Narita Airport on Wednesday before leaving for Seoul | KYODO
Expectations rose Wednesday for a breakthrough on a long-standing dispute over wartime labor compensation between Japan and South Korea as Taro Aso, former prime minister and a veteran lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, arrived in Seoul for talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Aso, a close ally of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is expected to discuss possible plans for a foundation funded by contributions from South Korean companies to pay compensation for wartime labor to plaintiffs on behalf of Japanese corporate defendants.

