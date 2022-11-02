Two years after the legal scope of public funding for campaign expenses was expanded to include town and village assembly elections, more than 90% of such municipal governments have introduced ordinances to adopt the new system.
The wider scope of public financing, made possible by a revision of the public offices election law in 2020, was aimed at making campaigns less costly for candidates and providing equal opportunities for people to run for public office.
