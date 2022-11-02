  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday | KYODO
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed Tuesday to closely coordinate their responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, vowing to maintain stern sanctions on the energy-rich nation.

Kishida and Steinmeier told a joint news conference after their meeting in Tokyo that they also confirmed Japan and Germany will join hands to deal with various global challenges as the incoming and current chairs of the Group of Seven industrialized countries.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW