  • A woman lays flowers Saturday in the city of Kyoto near the site where Gyoza no Ohsho President Takayuki Ohigashi was fatally shot in 2013. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Kyoto – Police have searched the homes of a member of the founding family of the Gyoza no Ohsho fast-food chain and others in connection with the 2013 killing of its president in Kyoto, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The police are looking into potential links between the family member, a former Ohsho Food Service executive in charge of accounting, and the murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of the company.

