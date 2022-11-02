Kyoto – Police have searched the homes of a member of the founding family of the Gyoza no Ohsho fast-food chain and others in connection with the 2013 killing of its president in Kyoto, investigative sources said Wednesday.
The police are looking into potential links between the family member, a former Ohsho Food Service executive in charge of accounting, and the murder of Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of the company.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.