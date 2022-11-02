  • Nine of Japan's 10 major power suppliers have reported net losses, with six firms believed to be considering a raise in electricity rates. | BLOOMBERG
    Nine of Japan's 10 major power suppliers have reported net losses, with six firms believed to be considering a raise in electricity rates. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Nine of Japan's 10 major power suppliers logged group net losses in April-September, hit hard by surges in the price of coal, liquefied natural gas and other energy, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to their reports released on Tuesday.

The yen's sharp depreciation has also eroded the industry's bottom line.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW