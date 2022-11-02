  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in Gifhorn, Germany, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks in Gifhorn, Germany, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares for his inaugural visit to Beijing, there are major disagreements in Berlin about how to deal with China.

While some view the visit as key for Germany to shore up economic ties with its top trading partner, others fear the country could become over-reliant on yet another authoritarian state, leaving Europe’s largest economy strategically vulnerable.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED