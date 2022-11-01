  • Olivia Zhuravel, 13, who fled from Ukraine to Japan in March, studies Japanese in a one-on-one class at Izumi Elementary School in Tokyo in October. | KANAKO TAKAHARA
One Friday afternoon at a public elementary school in central Tokyo, a Japanese-language teacher was explaining how to say the time of day to a Ukrainian girl who came to Japan after she and her family fled her country following Russia’s invasion.

When the teacher asked what time she woke up that morning, Olivia Zhuravel, 13, wrote down the answer — that she woke up at 6:45 a.m. — in hiragana.

