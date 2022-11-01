  • The weak yen lifted sales of Sony’s image sensors, used in iPhones and other smartphones. | AFP-JIJI
Sony Group nudged up its fiscal-year profit outlook after the weaker yen bolstered sales of image sensors used in Apple’s premium iPhones.

The Tokyo-based company raised its operating profit outlook to ¥1.16 trillion ($7.8 billion), matching average analyst estimates and up from its previous forecast of ¥1.11 trillion. The Japanese entertainment group reported on Tuesday an operating profit of ¥344 billion in the July to September quarter, against the consensus forecast of ¥280.7 billion.

