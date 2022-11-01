Japan Airlines on Tuesday logged ¥2.11 billion ($14.22 million) in net loss for the six months ended in September, reporting red ink for the third straight year, as travel demand temporarily struggled to rebound during the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.
But it narrowed its loss substantially from the ¥104.98 billion logged from the same period last year, with the airline benefiting from robust domestic travel during the Golden Week holidays in May, JAL said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.