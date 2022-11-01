  • Japan Airlines passenger jets on the tarmac at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Monday. The Japanese airline released its earnings report showing a ¥2.11 billion net loss from April to September. | AFP-JIJI
Japan Airlines on Tuesday logged ¥2.11 billion ($14.22 million) in net loss for the six months ended in September, reporting red ink for the third straight year, as travel demand temporarily struggled to rebound during the seventh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

But it narrowed its loss substantially from the ¥104.98 billion logged from the same period last year, with the airline benefiting from robust domestic travel during the Golden Week holidays in May, JAL said.

