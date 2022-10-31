  • People mourn on Monday for the victims of the Saturday crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul. | KYODO
    People mourn on Monday for the victims of the Saturday crowd crush in Itaewon, Seoul. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Seoul/Nemuro, Hokkaido – Dozens of foreign nationals were among the 154 killed in a crowd crush that took place in Seoul during Halloween festivities on Saturday night, including two Japanese women, according to local authorities and the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

One of the Japanese victims was Mei Tomikawa, 26, from Nemuro in Hokkaido, who was learning Korean in the country, according to her family. The other was an 18-year-old woman believed to have traveled to South Korea in order to study, according to a South Korean source.

