  • AFP-JIJI

The Finance Ministry said Monday it spent ¥6.35 trillion ($42.7 billion) in October to bolster the value of the yen, which has tumbled against the dollar this year to lows not seen since the 1990s.

The ministry said it spent the ¥6.35 trillion on foreign exchange intervention operations between Sept. 29 and Thursday, without giving details of when or how often they had taken place.

