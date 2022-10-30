  • Nearly half the LGBTQ teens in a survey said they had thought about committing suicide over the past year. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO
  • Jiji

Out of Japan’s LGBTQ teens, 48.1% thought about committing suicide over the past year and 14% made an attempt, according to a recent survey by a nonprofit organization.

Both proportions were higher than those for LGBTQ people in their 20s to 30s in the same survey said the Tokyo NPO, ReBit.

