The Defense Ministry is planning to boost its cyberdefense personnel more than fivefold to up to 5,000 by fiscal 2027 in response to increasing efforts by China and other countries to bolster their cyberwarfare capabilities, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
The ministry looks to expand its “core staff” for dealing with cyberattacks, including those of the Self-Defense Forces’ newly launched cyber defense unit, to around 890 in fiscal 2022 and further to 4,000 to 5,000 by fiscal 2027, the source said.
