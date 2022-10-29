Amid tense bilateral ties, China informed Japan on Friday that it will not participate in an international fleet review slated for Nov. 6 in Sagami Bay off Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the Defense Ministry.
While China will not attend the event, it has expressed an intention to send a delegation to a two-day Western Pacific Naval Symposium to be held in Yokohama from Nov. 7, the ministry said.
