    A Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) destroyer leads a naval fleet review in Sagami Bay, off Kanagawa Prefecture, in 2012. | REUTERS

Amid tense bilateral ties, China informed Japan on Friday that it will not participate in an international fleet review slated for Nov. 6 in Sagami Bay off Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the Defense Ministry.

While China will not attend the event, it has expressed an intention to send a delegation to a two-day Western Pacific Naval Symposium to be held in Yokohama from Nov. 7, the ministry said.

