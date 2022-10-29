  • Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft, unveils a concept plane of a new HondaJet in Las Vegas in October 2021. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Honda will launch a new model of its popular small business aircraft, HondaJet Elite II, featuring a longer flight range and an automatic landing system.

The latest model, priced at $6.95 million, can travel 2,865 kilometers, 204 km longer than the existing models, as it includes a bigger fuel tank, according to the carmaker’s Honda Aircraft unit.

