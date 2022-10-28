  • A Tomahawk cruise missile launched from a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea in March 2011 | U.S. NAVY / VIA GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO
Japan is considering buying U.S.-developed Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of efforts to more quickly bolster its deterrence capacity, government officials said Friday, with Tokyo seeking the ability to disable an enemy country’s missiles in its territory.

The plan to purchase sea-launched Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can travel relatively low to the ground, emerged as the government aims to declare the possession of “counterstrike capability” in its key long-term security policy guideline to be updated by the end of this year.

