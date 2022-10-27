  • The port of Busan, South Korea | BLOOMBERG
Seoul – Passenger ship services between South Korea and Japan will resume on Nov. 4, after about 2½ years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday.

A route between Busan in southeastern South Korea and the city of Fukuoka will reopen first, followed by those linking Donghae in northeastern South Korea and Busan with Osaka, Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture and Maizuru in Kyoto Prefecture.

