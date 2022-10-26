Tokyo’s famous Shibuya district is bracing for the return of large crowds of Halloween partygoers this weekend following the removal of coronavirus restrictions and Japan fully reopening its borders to independent foreign tourists.
The district, known for its iconic scramble crossing, is on high alert for a possible return of vandalism and drunken behavior seen in previous years, and is setting up signs around Shibuya Station forbidding the consumption of alcohol on the street and asking people to follow the rules.
