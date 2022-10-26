  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen | BLOOMBERG
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Tokyo’s decision not to disclose whether it has intervened in foreign exchange markets, according to Japan’s top currency official.

“We’re grateful that Secretary Yellen respects our direction,” chief currency official Masato Kanda told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday. “We’re in close daily communication with Group of Seven, Group of 20 nations, and particularly with allies including the United States.”

