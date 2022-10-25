  • Monday's editions of Chinese dailies report large on leader Xi Jinping entering his third term. | KYODO
The Japanese government is wary that Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who entered his third term in power over the weekend, may take a more hard-line stance to achieve his goal of taking control of Taiwan.

Tokyo is planning to call on China through dialogue to exercise restraint on its assertive moves in the region, including maritime expansion in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

