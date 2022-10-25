Japan should make more efforts to improve democracy, former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said Tuesday in a memorial speech delivered in parliament for his immediate successor Shinzo Abe, who was killed by a lone gunman during an election campaign event more than three months ago.
“We should only continue to rely on the power of speech to forge our democracy, imperfect as it may be, into something a little better,” Noda, an opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker, said in a Lower House plenary session.
