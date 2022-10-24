  • Nobel laureates Dan Shechtman, Konstantin Novoselov and Kurt Wuthrich participate in a panel discussion during the Nobel Prize Dialogue in Yokohama on Sunday. | CLEMENT MORIN / VIA NOBEL PRIZE OUTREACH
With natural disasters becoming more frequent, further development and disbursement of risk assessment tools and early warning technologies are necessary to mitigate the damage they cause, a leading Japanese researcher on disaster risk reduction has said.

Takako Izumi, an associate professor at Tohoku University, said Sunday that in order for such preventative measures to become globally effective, scientific communities and policymakers must ask themselves how such technologies, including social media and other rapid communication services, can become more readily available in regions with limited resources.

