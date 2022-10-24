  • A woman prays for boat accident victims in Shari, Hokkaido, on Sunday, six months after a fatal accident occurred off Shiretoko Peninsula. | KYODO
  • Jiji

The government is accelerating its review of safety measures for passenger ship operators six months after a fatal accident in which a sightseeing boat carrying 26 people sank off Hokkaido.

The Kazu I boat, operated by local company Shiretoko Yuransen, sank near the Shiretoko Peninsula on April 23. Of those aboard, 20 have been confirmed dead, while the remaining six are missing.

