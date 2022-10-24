The yen fluctuated widely against the U.S. dollar in early Monday trading in Tokyo, jumping to the ¥146 level after weakening to the ¥149 zone.
The yen had returned to a weakening trend after surging late last week on intervention by Japanese authorities aimed at lifting the currency from a 32-year low.
