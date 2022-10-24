  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has said that Japan cannot tolerate excessive currency moves. | KYODO
The yen weakened Monday despite signs that Japan has ramped up its defense of the currency with a second likely intervention in as many sessions.

The currency whipsawed early in the day, surging to as much as ¥145.56 per dollar before weakening once more to around the ¥149 level. On Friday, it soared the most against the greenback since March 2020 amid reports officials intervened again to prop up the currency.

