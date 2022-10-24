The yen weakened Monday despite signs that Japan has ramped up its defense of the currency with a second likely intervention in as many sessions.
The currency whipsawed early in the day, surging to as much as ¥145.56 per dollar before weakening once more to around the ¥149 level. On Friday, it soared the most against the greenback since March 2020 amid reports officials intervened again to prop up the currency.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.