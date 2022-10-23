  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping (far left) walks with members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, (from left to right) Li Qiang, Li Xi, Zhao Leji, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Huning and Cai Qi, as they meet the media at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping (far left) walks with members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, (from left to right) Li Qiang, Li Xi, Zhao Leji, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Huning and Cai Qi, as they meet the media at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

Beijing – Xi Jinping has secured near total control over China’s Communist Party, but experts warn his unchecked power is a huge risk, with a debt-ridden economy and a U.S. rivalry also presenting major challenges.

His reappointment as party leader is a watershed moment in China’s modern history, tilting decisively back toward one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among the elite.

