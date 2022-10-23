Beijing – Xi Jinping has secured near total control over China’s Communist Party, but experts warn his unchecked power is a huge risk, with a debt-ridden economy and a U.S. rivalry also presenting major challenges.
His reappointment as party leader is a watershed moment in China’s modern history, tilting decisively back toward one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among the elite.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.