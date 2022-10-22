  • Rishi Sunak | REUTERS
London – British Conservative politician Rishi Sunak late Friday reached the minimum threshold to run for party leader, as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson targeted an audacious comeback.

Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt became the first to formally declare her candidacy, after the U.K.’s ruling party was forced into a second leadership contest following the dramatic resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

