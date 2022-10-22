  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 9. | REUTERS
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Mesa, Arizona, on Oct. 9. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Washington – Former U.S. President Donald Trump was ordered on Friday to testify under oath and provide documents to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

The committee said it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents to be submitted to the panel by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW