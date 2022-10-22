PERTH, Australia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, held a summit meeting in Perth on Saturday with a view to boosting security cooperation between the two Asia-Pacific countries amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region.
During their talks in the state capital of Western Australia, Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm the necessity of stable resource supply from Australia to Japan, which depends on imports for more than 90% of its energy needs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.