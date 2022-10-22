  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese shake hands in Perth, Australia, during a summit meeting on Saturday. | KYODO
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese shake hands in Perth, Australia, during a summit meeting on Saturday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

PERTH, Australia – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, held a summit meeting in Perth on Saturday with a view to boosting security cooperation between the two Asia-Pacific countries amid China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

During their talks in the state capital of Western Australia, Kishida and Albanese are also set to confirm the necessity of stable resource supply from Australia to Japan, which depends on imports for more than 90% of its energy needs.

