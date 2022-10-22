  • Silhouettes of passersby are see as they walk in front of an electric monitor displaying the exchange rate between the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo on Friday. | REUTERS
The yen soared the most against the dollar since March 2020 as Nikkei reported Japanese authorities intervened again to prop up the currency.

The yen jumped as much as 2.7%, to 146.23 per dollar, reversing an earlier drop that had sent it to a fresh 32-year low of 151.95 on Friday. The currency traded around 147.35 per dollar as of 4:20 p.m. in New York.

