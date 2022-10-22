The yen soared the most against the dollar since March 2020 as Nikkei reported Japanese authorities intervened again to prop up the currency.
The yen jumped as much as 2.7%, to 146.23 per dollar, reversing an earlier drop that had sent it to a fresh 32-year low of 151.95 on Friday. The currency traded around 147.35 per dollar as of 4:20 p.m. in New York.
