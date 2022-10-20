The leading candidates to replace Liz Truss as Britain’s prime minister include key figures from her Cabinet as well as former rivals for leadership of the Conservative Party. Some analysts have even speculated that Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in the summer, could make a return.

Adding to the uncertainty: Even the process for choosing a new leader is up in the air as Truss vowed to be replaced in just a week. Graham Brady, the chair of the committee of Conservative lawmakers, left open several scenarios and said that party members would be consulted, but he gave few details.