    To be compared directly to lettuce was one of many indicators that Liz Truss had a nightmare turn as Britain’s leader since the Conservative Party elevated her in September to replace Boris Johnson. | REUTERS
LONDON – As support withered for Prime Minister Liz Truss of Britain, so did the ball of lettuce.

Purchased at a Tesco grocery store for 60 pence (68 cents), the lettuce became a caricature of the Conservative leader’s flailing hold on power, pitted against the prime minister by The Daily Star, a British tabloid.

