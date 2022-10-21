Organizations linked to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church asked several Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers to sign an “endorsement confirmation” document over the 2021 House of Representatives election, it was learned Thursday.
The document appeared to be that on a de facto policy accord, showing conditions, such as support for constitutional amendment, for receiving support from the Unification Church side in the Lower House poll.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.