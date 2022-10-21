  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at an Upper House committee meeting on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at an Upper House committee meeting on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Organizations linked to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church asked several Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers to sign an “endorsement confirmation” document over the 2021 House of Representatives election, it was learned Thursday.

The document appeared to be that on a de facto policy accord, showing conditions, such as support for constitutional amendment, for receiving support from the Unification Church side in the Lower House poll.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW