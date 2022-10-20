London – Liz Truss said Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic program that sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.