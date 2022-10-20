  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation outside No. 10 Downing St. on Thursday. | REUTERS
London – Liz Truss said Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic program that sent shock waves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

