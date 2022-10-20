  • A woman receives a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo earlier this month. | KYODO
    A woman receives a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Tokyo earlier this month.

A panel of health ministry experts approved a plan on Wednesday to shorten the minimum interval period to receive third and subsequent COVID-19 vaccine shots to three months from the current five months for people age 12 and older.

The health ministry is expected to give formal approval to the plan soon.

