  • Ukrainian firefighters work on a destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Kyiv – Moscow on Monday stepped up attacks across Ukraine, cutting electricity and killing eight people, including in kamikaze drone strikes in the capital, as a Russian warplane crashed near the border.

The plane struck a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia, according to Russian authorities.

