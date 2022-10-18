Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Tuesday the government may request a dissolution order be issued to the Unification Church by a court, saying the controversial religious group may have been involved in crimes.
The Kishida administration decided Monday to probe the organization as it has come under scrutiny for its links to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party while its questionable financial practices have caused hardship among families of its followers.
