On streets, trains and buses and on the internet — beauty salon advertisements for hair removal services can be seen everywhere.
Body hair removal is popular among young people, but it is also spreading beyond previous boundaries of gender and generation and hair removal treatments now cover the entire body. At the same time, some are questioning the practice.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.