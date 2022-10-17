Mizuho Bank said a system failure has prevented some corporate customers from using its online banking services, the latest in a series of problems at the major Japanese bank since last year that have led financial authorities to order it to improve operations.
The glitch occurred around 9:30 a.m., with affected companies asked to use bank counters and ATMs instead, the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group said. The system was restored around noon.
