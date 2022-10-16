  • A model of Feihong's FH-97 reconnaissance and attack drone is displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, in September 2021. | REUTERS
    A model of Feihong's FH-97 reconnaissance and attack drone is displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, in September 2021. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy small attack drones in a bid to strengthen the defense of the nation’s remote islands.

The ministry will make preparations for the deployment, introducing U.S.-made and other drones in fiscal 2023 on a trial basis. It aims to deploy several hundred attack drones from fiscal 2025 at the earliest.

